    Prakash Chandra Behera joins BJP; Congress loses another MLA in Odisha

    New Delhi, Mar 17: Prakash Chandra Behera on Sunday joined BJP in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Behera, Congress MLA from Salepur (Cuttack, Odisha), had resigned from the party yesterday.

    The Nabarangpur MP quit the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha, saying that he was ignored by the party. BJP leader and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan welcomed Majhi into the party fold and said the latter had worked a lot for his constituency

    Image Courtesy:@BJP4India

    "In spite of my appeal to the PCC president, my grievance was not considered duly by the PCC. I was all along working for the Congress party for the last 20 years. The Congress party off late has neglected me," read his resignation letter. "Therefore with a heavy heart I am resigning from the primary membership of the Congress party," Behara wrote.

    Assembly elections for the 147 member-strong Legislative Assembly of Odisha will be conducted between April 11 and April 29 in four phases along with the Lok Sabha elections, while counting of votes will take place on May 23. The term for Odisha Assembly ends on June 11.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 17, 2019, 14:04 [IST]
