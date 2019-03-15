  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Prakash Ambedkar's front releases first list of 37 candidates for Lok Sabha poll

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Mar 15: Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has released first list of 37 candidates for upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    Prakash Ambedkar on Tuesday said his political front will contest all the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, a development which comes as a jolt to efforts of the Congress and NCP to forge a 'grand alliance' against the BJP.

    Prakash Ambedkars front releases first list of 37 candidates for Lok Sabha poll

    Making the announcement in Akola district, located around 590 km from here, Ambedkar said no further talks would be held with the Congress to join the anti-BJP coalition.

    Also Read | Lok Sabha election: BJP thinking of releasing mini manifestoes for all 42 seats in Bengal

    Ambedkar is likely to contest from Solapur Lok Sabha seat against senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde.

    BJP's Sharad Bansode defeated Shinde in the 2014 Lok Sabha poll from Solapur.

    Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of the architect of Indian Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar, is founder of the Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh.

    He forged an alliance earlier with Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Maharashtra and has been holding rallies across state.

    Also Read | BSP to contest polls in Andhra, Telangana with Jana Sena

    The consolidation of Dalit and Muslims votes in some pockets, especially in the Vidarbha region, had prompted the Congress and NCP to invite Ambedkar to join their 'grand alliance' against the BJP-led NDA.

    More lok sabha elections 2019 NewsView All

    Read more about:

    lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2019, 17:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue