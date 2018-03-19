The Celebration Of Technology Concludes At NIT Trichy

Pragyan has expanded beyond the four days of the fest, celebrating technology through multiple outreach events and social responsibility events conducted throughout the year. Pragyan '18 commenced on March 1, 2018 with an inauguration ceremony held at the Barn Hall.

Dr BN Suresh, a renowned aerospace engineer was the Chief Guest. To end the day on a cheerful note, an infotainment show presented by The Parchai Group, a Mumbai-based shadow dance troupe mesmerized the audience with their shadow art.

Day 1 of Pragyan 2018 consisted of guest lectures by Casey Handmer, Meher Pudumjee, Ramamoorthy Ramesh and Ajay Bhatt. The day concluded with an infotainment show by the ventriloquist Shawn Chua and his puppet the Sensational Stefano. Through a creative and brilliant performance with lots of humour, he left the audience with lots of smiles and good memories.

Day 2 of Pragyan 2018 had guest lectures by Shivshankar Menon and Kevin Grazier. It also had the deep learning and armoured fighting vehicle workshops. The day ended with infotainment performance by Shivraj, the cardist.

Pragyan also organised a human library on Day 2 and Day 3 of the event. The largest human library conducted by a student-run organisation, it consisted of 14 books from Human Library, Hyderabad. Guest lectures by AS Ramashastri, Bhargavi Nuvvula and Robert Metcalfe were the highlights of the Day 3.

Pragyan 18 showed a number of astounding exhibits that held visitors in awe, including Hyperloop India, a prototype built by Indian students in accordance with the standards of Hyperloop One, InMoov, a 3-D printed life-size robot, KalamSat, the world's lightest satellite, an array of exhibits by the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and Ugears, a collection of intricately crafted self-propelled mechanical models from Ukraine.

The valediction ceremony was followed by a spectacular infotainment performance by the Mumbai-based mentalist and hypnotic artist Suhani Shah who left the audience spellbound with a wide array of mind-blowing tricks. The last infotainment show of Pragyan, the stand-up comedy show by Azeem Banatwalla enthralled the crowd and had them in splits for the entire hour.

The laughter and smiles from the audience was a fitting conclusion to the eventful and magnificent fest that Pragyan '18 was.

OneIndia News

