Pragya Thakur's complaint against Rahul Gandhi forwarded to Privileges Committee

New Delhi, Dec 14: The Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla has forwarded a complaint by BJP MP, Pragya Thakur against Rahul Gandhi to the privileges committee of the Lower House.

Rahul Gandhi had tweeted, " terrorist Pragya calls Godse a patriot." The tweet came in the aftermath of Pragya's reported reference to Nathuram Godse, which had created an uproar in the House.

While Pragya apologised twice for her remarks in the House, she also attacked Rahul Gandhi for his tweets. It is not right and unlawful to call me a terrorist. I have not been held guilty she also said.

While filing a privilege motion she asked, if questions will be asked of the member of this House, who called me a terrorist. Will action be taken, she further asked.

Those in the know of the developments told OneIndia that the complaint had been forwarded to the privileges committee of the Lok Sabha. A call on how to go ahead with the matter would be taken following a discussion on the issue.