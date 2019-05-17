Pragya Thakur's candidature a 'satyagrah' against fake ‘saffron terror' cases: Amit Shah

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 17: BJP president Amit Shah spoke on a range of issue in a press briefing with Prime Narendra Modi including on the row over Sadhvi Pragya Thakur's remark on Nathuram Godse. Shah said the Modi would return as Prime Minister post elelcion results on May 23 and exuded condfidence that the BJP would win 300 plus seats.

"The BJP will get a majority on its own and the NDA will form the government... But if there are other parties which want to join (the ruling alliance), they are welcome," Shah said.

When asked about about Pragya Thakur's controversial remark, Shah said that the party has served her a show-cause notice for her terming Nathuram Godse a patriot.

"We asked her to reply within 10 days. After she filed a reply, party's disciplinary committee will take appropriate actions," he added.

"Pragya Thakur's candidature is like a satyagrah against a fake Hindu narrative," Shah further said when pressed by the reporters on Thakur's candidature.

Pragya Singh Thakur, who is the BJP candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, had termed Nathuram Godse as a patriot. In a tweet, Union Minister Anant Hegde was seen supporting Pragya Thakur while BJP MP Nalin Kateel compared Godse with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

When asked about Mamata Banerjee's allegation against the BJP of inciting violence, Shah said that party is contesting in all the states, but is violence happeneing only in West Bengal?

"80 BJP workers have been killed in West Bengal. What does Mamata ji has to say? Why is poll related violence in West Bengal only?" Shah said.

[Full majority govt has benefits says Modi in his first presser]

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi, addressing the media, summarised the benefits of a full majority government and said governance takes a back a back seat when there is a coalition government. He said that in 2014, a full majority government was formed after many decades and that nation can see the benefits.

Amit Shah had earlier credited PM Modi's work in the government and his popularity with people for the success of the campaign that he described as one of India's hardest fought election. PM Modi, he said, had addressed 142 election rallies and conducted 4 road shows that let him made direct contact with 1.5 crore people.