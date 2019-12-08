  • search
    Pragya Thakur demands FIR against Cong MLA over threat to burn her

    By PTI
    |

    Bhopal, Dec 08: BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur reached a police station here on Saturday night, demanding that a case be registered against a Congress MLA who had threatened to "burn" her over her remarks about Nathuram Godse.

    ANI Image
    ANI Image

    Thakur was at Kamla Nehru police station here and officials were holding a discussion with her, a senior police official said.

    Thakur, MP from Bhopal, kicked up a controversy with a remark about Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, in the Lok Sabha on November 27. Later she apologised.

    Congress MLA from Biaora in Madhya Pradesh, Govardhan Dangi, had lashed out at Thakur for her statement about Godse, and said that "we not only burnt her effigy (during a protest), but if she comes here, we will burn her too".

    Congressmen have experience of burning people: Pragya Thakur

    Dangi, too, later sought apology for his outburst. "Right now we are holding talks with Pragya-ji," said Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Sahu when asked if a case was being registered as per her demand.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 8, 2019, 1:25 [IST]
