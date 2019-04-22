Pragya Singh Thakur files nomination from Bhopal, to take on Ex-MP CM Digvijaya Singh

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 22: Pragya Singh Thakur, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, filed her nomination papers on Monday for the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

The BJP had announced Pragya Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon bomb blast, as its candidate to take on former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh. Thakur's name was doing the rounds soon after Singh's candidature was announced by the Congress.

BJP eyes benefit of Pragya Thakur on many seats, Congress concerned

On December 27, 2017, a special NIA court had dropped stringent charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act against her and other accused.

Six persons were killed and 101 were injured when an improvised explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off at Malegaon in Nashik district of Maharashtra on September 29, 2008.

Born in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, Pragya Thakur has had a long association with the RSS, the ideological mentor of the BJP.

A post-graduate in history, she worked with the RSS student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Durga Vahini, the women's wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

The high-profile poll battle between Sadhvi Thakur and Digvijaya Singh, a known RSS critic, will be close watched.

The Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency, which has over 18 lakh voters, including 4.5 lakh from the minority community, will go to the polls on May 12.

The BJP has been winning the seat since 1989. Alok Sanjar is the sitting MP from the constituency.

Pragya Thakur replies to EC notice, says she did not insult any 'martyr', blames media

Bhopal has had a BJP MP continuously from 1989, and twice before in 1967 a Jan Sangh MP was elected and in 1977 a Lok Dal MP was elected from the seat.

The incumbent, Sanjar, won by a margin of 3.75 lakh votes against P C Sharma, one of the most popular Congress leaders in Bhopal. But BJP's control over Bhopal notwithstanding, the city is known for peace and amity between Hindus and the principal minority, the Muslims.

Bhopal Fact Check ELECTORS 21,08,031 11,04,355 MALE

10,03,504 FEMALE

172 TRANSGENDER + More Details