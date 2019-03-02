Pradhan inaugurates & lays foundation of several oil & gas projects in Tripura

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Agartala, Mar 02: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation of several oil and gas projects in Tripura and said the northeast state is ranked number one in production of natural gas in the country.

"Tripura produces 4.96 mmscmd gas per day which is highest in the country. But we want to augment productions, so we have set a target of producing 10 mmscmd per day," Pradhan said after inaugurating several projects by remote here.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focused on improving the standard of living for the people of North East. Collaborative efforts of both Central and state governments along with contribution by oil and gas companies are bringing a developmental shift in the economy of Tripura.

Pradhan inaugurated the ONGC Sonamura Gas Collecting Station (GCS) in Sipahijala district, Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections in West Tripura district, laid foundation of the first CNG station at Udaipur in Gomati district and foundation stone of National Skill Training Institute for women to be set up at Ananda Nagar, near here.

He said the ONGCs Sonamura Gas Collecting Station (GCS) was built at a cost of Rs 215 crore and will provide additional gas to NEEPCO Monarchak Power Plant to generate power for Tripura and northeast region.

Also read: The meaning of Abhinandan will now change says PM Modi

Pradhan said the launch of first CNG Station will create a CNG green corridor between South Tripura, Gomati, Sepahijala and West Tripura district and also provide cost effective green fuel to the people.

The Petroleum minister said Gail's Khilpara Mother Station will be the hub of City Gas Distribution Network for Gomati District and will also be helpful in creating a gas based economy in the region, thereby creating direct and indirect employment and livelihood for people of this region.

Pradhan, who is also the Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship minister said the upcoming National Skill Training Institute for a women in Agartala will fulfil the need for skill training of women in Tripura and other North-Eastern States. Central government will bear the cost for all training materials, merit-cum-stipend and scholarship.

"Tripura is one of the fastest growing state in the country after the BJP government came to power, ONGC Tripura Asset had played a major role in this connection," he said.

The Petroleum minister said the Modi government is committed to provide energy justice to the poorest of the poor specially people residing in the the remotest areas of our country. The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) has empowered more than 2.17 lakh women in Tripura and LPG has reached 73 per cent households in the state.

He said 150 more petrol pumps and one more LPG bottling centre would be opened in Tripura shortly and the storage capacity of petrol depot at Dharmanagar in North Tripura district would be increased.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb who present on the occasion said Tripura would be made a model state in terms of development as both state and the central government has a good understanding and the Centre is serious about development of Tripura which remained neglected for years.

The Tripura chief minister said the Central government has recently sanctioned Rs 2,300 crore as additional fund to the state.

PTI