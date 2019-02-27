Power supply around 15 Corps Army headquarters in Srinagar switched off as precautionary measure

New Delhi, Feb 27: Power supply of certain areas in the strategically located 15 Corps Cantonment in Srinagar was switched off as a precautionary measure on Tuesday night, officials said.

Some areas of the cantonment are located on Zaberwan hills and electric supply to this area was stopped in anticipation of a Pakistani retaliation to the pre-dawn strike by IAF jets on the biggest terrorist camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed inside Pakistan, they said.

In the meantime, Pakistan has suspended internet services in the entire occupied Kashmir area, security agencies said.

Twelve days after the Pulwama attack, India bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

The operation, described as a "non-military, preemptive strike", was welcomed by the entire political spectrum and military experts who had been advocating retribution after the February 14 suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama claied by JeM.

The strikes involving several fighter jets of the Indian Air Force successfully destroyed camps belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfits in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the sources told news agency PTI. The extent of the damage inflicted on the ground is not immediately known.

