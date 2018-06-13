English

Power Grid Corporation of India jobs: Check vacancies

    Applications have been invited for 47 posts at the Power Grid Corporation of India. Applications for 47 posts of Executive Trainee (Finance) have been invited and candidates with CA/ ICWA (CMA) qualification are eligible to apply. Interested candidates can apply before June 30, 2018.

    Candidates other than SC/ ST/ PwD and EX-SM are required to submit Application Fee of Rs.500.

    The upper age limit for applicants as on June 30, 2018 is 28 years. Vacancies are available at Power Grid India and POSOSCO. 'The selection process will be common for vacancies in both companies and will comprise of Test, followed by Group Discussion and Personal Interview of the candidates who qualify in Test and are shortlisted category wise for the GD and Interview,' reads the official notification. Written test will be held at Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Vadodara, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

    The test will carry a total of 170 questions. The professional knowledge test shall consist of discipline specific questions whereas the executive aptitude test shall have questions on vocabulary, verbal comprehension, quantitative aptitude, reasoning ability, data sufficiency and interpretation & numerical ability.

    In order to qualify the written test candidates shall have to score minimum 40% marks (30% marks for reserved vacancies subject to at least 25% marks). There is no qualifying marks for group discussion and interview.

