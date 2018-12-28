  • search
    Power Finance Corporation: 16 Technical Coordinator vacancies

    Bengaluru, Dec 28: Power Finance Corporation Limited PFCL recruitment 2018-19 notification has been released on the official website for the recruitment of 16 vacancies at Power Finance Corporation Limited.

    Power Finance Corporation: 16 Technical Coordinator vacancies

    The candidate who is looking for Technical Coordinator can apply online application from 21st December 2018 and before 11th January 2019.

    Organization Name: Power Finance Corporation Limited
    Total Number of Posts: 16
    Post name: Technical Coordinator
    Job Location: All India
    Last Date To Apply: 11th January 2019

    Education Qualification: Minimum full-time Qualification B.E./B.Tech/ Diploma (Three years) in Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics Engineering with minimum 60% marks.

    Age limit: 40 years

    Salary Details: Rs. 55000/- Per Month

    Application Fee
    SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Servicemen: No Fee
    Others: Rs. 100/-

    Selection Process: Selection will be based on Interview.

    Click here to apply

    Story first published: Friday, December 28, 2018, 0:26 [IST]
