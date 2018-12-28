Power Finance Corporation: 16 Technical Coordinator vacancies

Bengaluru, Dec 28: Power Finance Corporation Limited PFCL recruitment 2018-19 notification has been released on the official website for the recruitment of 16 vacancies at Power Finance Corporation Limited.

The candidate who is looking for Technical Coordinator can apply online application from 21st December 2018 and before 11th January 2019.

Organization Name: Power Finance Corporation Limited

Total Number of Posts: 16

Post name: Technical Coordinator

Job Location: All India

Last Date To Apply: 11th January 2019

Education Qualification: Minimum full-time Qualification B.E./B.Tech/ Diploma (Three years) in Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics Engineering with minimum 60% marks.

Age limit: 40 years

Salary Details: Rs. 55000/- Per Month

Application Fee

SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Servicemen: No Fee

Others: Rs. 100/-

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Interview.

