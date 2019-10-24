Power comes, power goes but it is important to remain committed: Sharad Pawar

oi-Mousumi Dash

Mumbai, Oct 24: The NCP chief Sharad Pawar, showed his appreciation to the opposition, he thanked the opposition for working hard. As BJP couldn't perform well as expected, consequently failing to cross the 164 marks on its own, all eyes are now on Pawar's next move.

The Maratha strongman said, "Power comes, power goes but it is important to remain committed to a cause and we thank people for the love they showed."

"We have tried to perform to the best of our abilities, " Sharad Pawar.

"One important thing to see is that people who left us, have not been accepted.

Defections have not worked in favour of those who left," he added.

Pawar further added, "That which is happening with Praful Patel has been happening for several years. For years attempts were made to link my name to Dawood Ibrahim. But these things serve no purpose, people don't believe these things. Life of Praful Patel is before everyone to see."

The NCP chief's nephew Ajit Pawar proved pollsters wrong and handsomely won family bastion Baramati.

The Maharashtra BJP-Shiv Sena alliance has registered wins from 11 seats, Congress and NCP have won 5 seats.

Individually, BJP won 5 seats, leading in 97 constituencies. Shiv Sena won 5 seats, leading in 55 constituencies. NCP won 1 seat, leading in 54 constituencies, Congress leading in 44.

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: As rain soaks rally, Sharad Pawar admits a mistake in Satara

"What I see is that people did not like the arrogance of power. I want to thank the people of Satara for making our candidate win. If possible I will go to Satara tomorrow to congratulate people," he said.