  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Power comes, power goes but it is important to remain committed: Sharad Pawar

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Oct 24: The NCP chief Sharad Pawar, showed his appreciation to the opposition, he thanked the opposition for working hard. As BJP couldn't perform well as expected, consequently failing to cross the 164 marks on its own, all eyes are now on Pawar's next move.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    The Maratha strongman said, "Power comes, power goes but it is important to remain committed to a cause and we thank people for the love they showed."

    "We have tried to perform to the best of our abilities, " Sharad Pawar.

    "One important thing to see is that people who left us, have not been accepted.

    Defections have not worked in favour of those who left," he added.

    Pawar further added, "That which is happening with Praful Patel has been happening for several years. For years attempts were made to link my name to Dawood Ibrahim. But these things serve no purpose, people don't believe these things. Life of Praful Patel is before everyone to see."

    The NCP chief's nephew Ajit Pawar proved pollsters wrong and handsomely won family bastion Baramati.

    The Maharashtra BJP-Shiv Sena alliance has registered wins from 11 seats, Congress and NCP have won 5 seats.

    Individually, BJP won 5 seats, leading in 97 constituencies. Shiv Sena won 5 seats, leading in 55 constituencies. NCP won 1 seat, leading in 54 constituencies, Congress leading in 44.

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls: As rain soaks rally, Sharad Pawar admits a mistake in Satara

    "What I see is that people did not like the arrogance of power. I want to thank the people of Satara for making our candidate win. If possible I will go to Satara tomorrow to congratulate people," he said.

    More MAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra assembly elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue