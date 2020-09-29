YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Postmortem of Hathras gang rape victim conducted in Safdarjung Hospital in presence of police

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 29: The postmortem of a 19-year-old woman, who died in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital a fortnight after being gang raped in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, was conducted in presence of police personnel here, sources said.

    Postmortem of Hathras gang rape victim conducted in Safdarjung Hospital in presence of police
    Security personnel stand guard at Safdarjung Hospital, where political party workers are holding a protest demanding justice for Hathras gangrape victim, in New Delhi. PTI

    Earlier Tuesday, the woman's father and cousin sat on a dharna outside the hospital. They were joined by Bhim Army and Congress workers before the body was taken to Uttar Pradesh. "The post mortem was conducted in presence of police personnel," a source told to PTI.

    #Nirbhaya trends on Twitter as Hathras gang-rape survivor dies

    The woman, who was brutally gang-raped in a village in Hathras district two weeks ago, died of her grievous injuries at the Delhi hospital Tuesday, prompting outrage, protests and calls for justice.

    The four accused had tried to strangle her to death as she resisted their rape attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it. The accused have been arrested. She was admitted to Aligarh Muslim University's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Monday.

    More UTTAR PRADESH News

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh rape

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X