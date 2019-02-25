Posters urging Robert Vadra to contest Lok Sabha polls surface in Moradabad

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Feb 25: A day after Robert Vadra dropped hinted about joining politics by saying that he wants to play a "larger role in serving the people", posters have now surfaced in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, urging him to contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Moradabad.

"Robert Vadra ji you are welcome to contest elections from Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency," the poster reads.

The posters have purportedly been put up by Moradabad Youth Congress.

On Sunday (February 24), Vadra, Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law, hinted at joining politics in a Facebook post. Vadra wrote that he wants a larger role in serving the people once the accusations of money laundering against him end.

[Robert Vadra hints at joining politics? Check out his Facebook post]

Priyanka Gandhi's husband wrote that he was humbled by the "genuine love, affection and respect" he got from the people.

"The years n months that I spent campaigning n working in different parts of the country, but mainly in UP, gave me a feeling to do more for the people n make smaller changes possible by me, in their areas n when they got to know me, the genuine love, affection n respect I earned was humbling (sic)," the Facebook post said.

All these years of experience and learning cannot be just wasted and should be put to better use, Vadra further wrote.

"Once all these accusations n allegations are over, I feel I should dedicate a larger role in serving the people," he wrote.

Even in 2012, Vadra had sparked a buzz when he said he was open to joining active politics. "If people will wish that, then I will definitely come," Vadra had told reporters during a campaign with Rahul Gandhi in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.