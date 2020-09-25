Posters of sexual harassment accused to be displayed at road crossings in UP

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Lucknow, Sep 25: Posters of people accused of sexual harassment and other crimes against women will be displayed at road crossings in Uttar Pradesh under 'Operation Durachari'.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to launch the operation under which women police personnel will identify the offenders whose posters will then be put up in public places.

The CM said in case of any crime against a woman, police officers of the area such as the SHO and Circle Officer will be made responsible.

The directions were issued by the CM to instil confidence among women and check crime against them, an official spokesperson said on Thursday.

"The CM at a high-level meeting here on Thursday directed to put up posters of those involved in crimes against women at prominent crossings. He has also directed that those involved in such crimes should be punished by women police," the spokesman said.

According to a statement, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi reviewed efforts made by police for women security in Allahabad, Agra, Bareilly, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Varanasi and Gorakhpur.

Also, the "anti-Romeo squads" is there in the state which were constituted in all districts to control incidents of molestation and check their harassment.

Since the constitution of the anti-Romeo squads, more than 83 lakh people have been checked at over 35 lakh places, including schools, colleges, markets, malls and parks, the statement said.