Postal bookings in Shimla set to resume today

Posted By:
    The work of booking registered letters, speed posts and parcels remained disrupted in all 287 post offices at Shimla for the third consecutive day today due to the ongoing upgradation of the computerised system.

    Confirming this, Shimla Senior Post Master Swaroop Chand Sharma told PTI that booking of registered letters, speed posts, parcels and other computerised work could not be done in any of the 52 sub-post offices, 234 branch post offices and GPO since June 22 due to Core Systems Integration (CSI).

    This was unavoidable. It had to be done to serve customers more efficiently. Work at post offices in Shimla would resume tomorrow, he added.

    Meanwhile, Himachal Director Postal Services Nirmal Singh told PTI that upgrade of CSI was being done in the state in a phased manner as part of a nationwide project.

    This would be beneficial for the consumers as well as for the department as tracking and tracing of booked items would become easier, he said.

    The CSI upgradation had already been done in seven out of total 13 postal units located in Himachal Pradesh.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 7:12 [IST]
