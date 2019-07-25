Post WB CM backs 49 intellectuals letter TMCP thrash professor over "Mamata Banerjee Zindabad" chant

India

Kolkata, July 25:

Kolkata, July 25: After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came out in support of 49 intellectuals (artists and filmmakers) who penned to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over 'rising incidents of hate crimes' in India. A college professor on Wednesday was allegedly thrashed at the campus by a union member of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) in Hooghly district of the state. The professor tried mediating a ruckus where students were forced to utter "Mamata Banerjee Zindabad" and "Trinamool Zindabad".

Reportedly, Subrata Chatterjee, who teaches Bengali to post-graduate students at Nabagram Hiralal Paul College in Konnagar, lodged a complaint with the police station in the evening. Chatterjee said a group of post-graduate students had a heated argument with some undergraduate students who are TMCP's college unit members and leaders. The post-graduate students were locked up in a room.

On the same day, applauding the letter sent by the 49 eminent personalities to PM, Mamata said that it was the right time to send it. The TMC chief, who was been feuding with the BJP over "Jai Shri Ram" sloganeering in Bengal, said that the letter was not politically motivated. But on the contrary, her party's student wing was found involved in a ruckus and allegedly thrashing college professor over allegedly forcing to utter "Mamata Banerjee Zindabad" and "Trinamool Zindabad".

Professor Chatterjee said, "I have sustained injuries on my face and head. Presently, I am lodging a police complaint (at Uttarpara police station). The student union members always behave in an unruly manner but I can't name them. If I do so I will not be able to step in the campus."

As per report, the professor was allegedly pushed around and roughed up. Footage aired by a TV channel showed him sitting on the ground in front of the college entrance holding his head. Later, other students escorted him out. The incident drew sharp criticism from the TMC's opponents, as reported by HT.

TMCP's state unit president Trinankur Bhattacharya promised exemplary action on behalf of the organization.

"We condemn the act of roughing up a professor. We will conduct an inquiry. If anyone from our organization is involved, strong action will be taken," Bhattacharya said.

Asked about the allegation that some students were pressured to shout 'Mamata Banerjee Zindabad', Bhattacharya said the party is against forcing any person to chant any slogan.