    Post transfer to power ministry, Subhash Chandra Garg seeks early retirement

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, July 25: In a major reshuffle in the senior bureaucracy, bureaucrat Subhash Chandra Garg sought an early retirement from service after he was abruptly transferred from the high profile Ministry of Finance to the Power Ministry.

    Garg, was the senior-most bureaucrat in the Finance Ministry, in charge of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), and was designated the Finance Secretary. However, in a surprise move, he was named Power Secretary in an order issued late on Wednesday.

    File photo of Subhash Chandra Garg
    File photo of Subhash Chandra Garg

    The Power Ministry is considered to be of a lower profile than the Ministry of Finance.

    As DEA Secretary, he was in charge of fiscal policy, RBI-related matters, and was closely involved in the preparation of union budget.

    Who is Atanu Chakraborty? The new Economic Affairs Secretary

    The shift came just a day after Parliamentary procedure for approval of Modi 2.0 government''s maiden union budget for 2019-20 was completed.

    Mr Garg was replaced by Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Atanu Chakraborty in a major bureaucratic reshuffle.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 25, 2019, 16:13 [IST]
