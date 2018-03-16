Post the TDP-NDA divorce, what will Naidu do next? Dial the three Ms?

With the TDP pulling out of the NDA, there is already talk of a new alliance. Chandrababu Naidu said that in the absence of the Centre giving Andhra Pradesh, special status, the TDP had decided to pull out of the NDA.

It is a calculated risk that Naidu has taken. He is known to play his cards carefully and his next move would be a call to both Mayawati and Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Post the results in the Uttar Pradesh by-polls there has been talk of a new alliance which would see the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party fight it out together. While many say that it was too early to come to any conclusion, analysts say that many political parties feel that they can take on the BJP if they stand united.

Following the decision by Naidu, West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee who would be a key player in any alliance said, " I appeal to all political parties in the opposition to work closely together against atrocities, economic calamity and political instability.

In this backdrop, sources in the TDP say that there is a possibility of Naidu talking alliance with Mamata, Mulayam and Mayawati.

It would be interesting to see what Naidu would do next. This is not the first time that he is walking out of the NDA. He had parted ways with the NDA in 2004 after suffering a defeat at the hands of Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. At the time of the walkout in 2004, he had even called the BJP a communal party.

He, however, returned to the NDA just a month before the 2014 elections. It was in fact the rising popularity of Jagan Mohan Reddy and Narendra Modi which forced him to go in for an alliance with the BJP. The risk had paid off and had he not forged this alliance, there was a chance that he would have suffered in the urban pockets where the Modi wave was huge in 2014.

OneIndia News

