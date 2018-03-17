Post the TDP-NDA divorce, Amit Shah holds meeting with BJP's Andhra core group

A day after N Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP's pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance, BJP president Amit Shah met the party's core group leaders from Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

Shah is likely to review the political situation in Andhra Pradesh after the split and chalk out a strategy before the Lok Sabha elections and assembly elections here.

Andhra Pradesh MLAs, including Kamineni Srinivas and Daggubati Purandeswari, are at BJP President Amit Shah's residence in Delhi.

The meeting assumes significance in view of the latest political developments in the wake of the YSRCP no confidence motion and the TDP walking out of the NDA. He would also discuss about the latest political scenario.

Shah is likely to review the political situation in Andhra Pradesh and strategize over the BJP's options in Andhra Pradesh, which sends 25 members to the Lok Sabha. Assembly elections in the state will be held along with Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

The BJP has already asserted that the TDP's decision to sever ties with it is a timely opportunity for it to grow in Andhra Pradesh.

"TDP's decision to quit was inevitable after its mischievous propaganda against Centre. People of Andhra Pradesh have now realised that the TDP is resorting to lies to cover up its inept and inert governance. Far from being a threat, TDP's exit is a timely opportunity for the BJP to grow in Andhra Pradesh," BJP spokesperson G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said.

The TDP and the YSR Congress headed by Jagan Mohan Reddy are the two main parties in the state. While the former has been a part of the NDA since 2014, the YSR Congress too has often supported the government in Parliament on many legislations.

However, both have now been targeting the BJP after the Centre declined to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

