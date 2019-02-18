  • search
    Positive: Amid all the hate call against Kashmiris, netizens come forward offering help

    New Delhi, Feb 18: Deaths of over 40 CRPF jawans in a suicide terror attack in Awantipora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 has left the entire nation teething with anger.

    While there have been calls to take revenge against Pakistan, several incidents of violence and harassment against innocent Kashmiris have also been reported from different parts of the country.

    Protestors holding Tricolor raise slogans during a demonstration against the Pulwama terror attack, in Jammu.PTI Photo

    In Dehradun, 20 female students from Kashmir locked themselves up in a hostel room fearing a backlash from Hindu right-wing groups and this incident followed the alleged thrashing of 12 Kashmiri students by members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal.

    According to an Indian Express report, the students were surrounded by angry people who had asked them to apologise for allegedly posting objectionable content related to the Pulwama tragedy on social media.

    Even Kashmiri traders were threatened with dire consequences if they did not shut their businesses.

    Mob attacks took place against Kashmiris in Jammu and other states and Kashmir-based trade bodies called for a strike on Sunday in protest to these attacks.

    While the authorities promised full protection to the Kashmiris living outside the state and appealed to people to maintain peace, many also came forward on social media to express solidarity with those who were at receiving ends.

    Netizens from various parts of the country were found extending help to the Kashmiris and even offering accommodation at their own places for their safety.

    Here are some reactions that the Twitterati came up with over the instances of threat and violence against the Kashmiris:

     

    Story first published: Monday, February 18, 2019, 9:34 [IST]
