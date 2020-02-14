  • search
Trending Auto Expo 2020 LIVE
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Post Pulwama, how India avenged the Kandahar hijack as well

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 14: It has been a year since the Pulwama attack. India had vowed revenge for the death of 40 CRPF jawans. In no time, the Balakot strike was planned and the Jaish-e-Mohammad facility was hit.

    What is interesting about the Balakot strike was that India not avenged Pulwama, but the Kandahar or IC-814 hijack case as well.

    Post Pulwama, how India avenged the Kandahar hijack as well
    File Photo

    Hitting the Balakot training camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammad was no easy task. It is a highly guarded facility and one of the biggest training camps of the Jaish-e-Mohammad which is responsible for a number of strikes on Indian soil that include the one at Parliament, Uri, Pulwama.

    When the Research and Analysis Wing picked Balakot as the target, it was reported that the facility was headed by Maulana Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Ghouri. This terrorist has been a menace for India and he was one of the hijackers of IC-814, which was carried out to secure the release of his brother in law, Maulana Masood Azhar.

    Following the release of Azhar, the Jaish-e-Mohammad was launched and its first major strike was on the Indian Parliament. Over the years, the JeM grew stronger and Yusuf Azhar was put in charge with building the facility at Balakot.

    Pulwama, a year gone: When Operation Bandar at Balakot shook Pakistan

    He went on to set up the training camp in an area that spread over 7 acres. This training camp has produced 1000s of terrorists all with an intention of striking in India. The terrorists for the Uri and Pulwama attack were trained at this facility and the entire process was overseen by Yusuf Azhar.

    Yusuf who was reportedly killed in the air strike that was carried out on February 26 has been on the watchlist since 2002. The Interpol had issued a red corner notice against him in 2002.

    Indian officials say that the air strike which was carried out has dealt a decisive blow to the JeM. In this strike, India has not only avenged Pulwama but Kandahar as well, the official added.

    More KANDAHAR HIJACK News

    Read more about:

    kandahar hijack pulwama

    Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 7:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 14, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X