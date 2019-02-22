  • search
    Post-Pulwama, Chhattisgarh food vendor gives Rs 10 discount to customers who say ‘Pakistan Murdabad’

    Raipur, Feb 22: Indians are extremely upset over the dastardly terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district last week that saw over 44 personnel getting martyred.

    From common man to celebrities to sportsmen, condemnation has come thick and fast and Pakistan has been vehemently attacked.

    A food-stall owner in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, has even gone to the extreme of offering a discount of Rs 10 on a chicken leg piece that he sells to customers who say "Pakistan Murdabad", ANI reported.

    Anjal Singh, the vendor, considers Pakistan the real culprit for the February 14 attack on the jawans who were travelling in a bus on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in the disturbed state when the suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into their vehicle.

    "Pakistan never valued humanity and they never will. That's why everyone should say Pakistan Murdabad from their hearts," ANI quoted Singh as saying.

    Singh is not the first, however. Just a couple of days ago, a video of a street vendor selling shoes by chanting "Pakistan Murdabad" also went viral on Internet.

    The identity of the man and his location were unknown. The video was posted on Twitter by a Delhi-based man on Monday, February 18.

    Pakistan was condemned after terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed which is based on its soil claimed responsibility for the attack.

    chhattisgarh pulwama pakistan terrorism

    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 9:47 [IST]
