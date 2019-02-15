  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pulwama payback: India withdraws Most Favoured Nation status given to Pakistan

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 15: The government on Friday has also announced it will withdraw the most favoured nation tag given to Pakistan, effectively closing down trade further between the two countries.

    Union Ministers Arun Jaitley said that India will withdraw most favoured nation (MFN) status to Pakistan. He also said that People who are responsible and have supported this act of terrorism will have to pay a heavy price for it.

    Speaking to media, Jaitley said,''CCS observed 2 minutes silence in memory of those who made the supreme sacrifice for the country and placed on record the gratitude of the whole nation, and expressed condolences for the bereaved families.''

    India to withdraw Most Favoured Nation status given to Pakistan
    Union Ministers Arun Jaitley

    ''MEA will initiate all possible diplomatic steps which have to be taken to ensure the complete isolation from the international community from Pakistan of which incontrovertible evidence is available of having a direct hand in this gruesome attack,'' he said.

    Also Read | Pulwama attack: Time to break the block and have China's bouncer, Maulana Azhar banned

    Meanwhile, Home Minister Rajnath Singh will shortly be leaving for the site where Jaish e Mohammed (JeM) militants targetted the CRPF convoy in Kashmir's Awantipura. Experts of anti-terror commando force the National Security Guard (NSG) and investigators of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have left for Jammu and Kashmir.

    At least 39 CRPF personnel were killed and many others were injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in. Over 2,500 jawans were part of the 70-vehicle CRPF contingent of its three battalions.

    Read more about:

    arun jaitley pulwama terror attack crpf

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue