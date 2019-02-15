Pulwama payback: India withdraws Most Favoured Nation status given to Pakistan

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 15: The government on Friday has also announced it will withdraw the most favoured nation tag given to Pakistan, effectively closing down trade further between the two countries.

Union Ministers Arun Jaitley said that India will withdraw most favoured nation (MFN) status to Pakistan. He also said that People who are responsible and have supported this act of terrorism will have to pay a heavy price for it.

Speaking to media, Jaitley said,''CCS observed 2 minutes silence in memory of those who made the supreme sacrifice for the country and placed on record the gratitude of the whole nation, and expressed condolences for the bereaved families.''

''MEA will initiate all possible diplomatic steps which have to be taken to ensure the complete isolation from the international community from Pakistan of which incontrovertible evidence is available of having a direct hand in this gruesome attack,'' he said.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Rajnath Singh will shortly be leaving for the site where Jaish e Mohammed (JeM) militants targetted the CRPF convoy in Kashmir's Awantipura. Experts of anti-terror commando force the National Security Guard (NSG) and investigators of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have left for Jammu and Kashmir.

At least 39 CRPF personnel were killed and many others were injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in. Over 2,500 jawans were part of the 70-vehicle CRPF contingent of its three battalions.