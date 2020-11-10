Post poll survey suggests 131 for Grand Alliance

New Delhi, Nov 10: The CSDS-Lokniti post poll survey has indicated a victory for the RJD led Grand Alliance. The NDA would fall short of the majority mark, the survey also said.

The survey showed that the Grand Alliance would win 131 in the 243 member House in Bihar. The survey showed that the NDA would end up with 100 seats. In the case of the LJP, which walked out of the NDA before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, the survey said it would end up winning 4 seats. The party had contested 130 seats.

The poll survey said that the 10 lakh job promise by the RJD helped the Grand Alliance in a big way. Half the traditional BJP voters chose the JD(U) and this worked in favour of the RJD, the poll survey showed.

The CSDS-Lokniti conucted surveys in two phases before the polls began and also during the three phases of the elections. The pre-poll survey showed that the Grand Alliance was expected to bag 32 per cent of the votes. However the alliance gained impressively with a likelihood of getting around 39 per cent of the vote share in the post poll surveys. The NDA on the other hand which was expected to bag 38 per cent of the vote share ended up with 36 per cent in the post poll findings.

In terms of CM candidate, Yadav was the most popular choice with 40 per cent of the people supporting him. In the pre-poll survey only 27 per cent had supported him. In the case of Nitish Kumar 31 per cent supported him in the pre-poll rating. However in the post poll rating his number was up to 36 per cent the survey suggested. Just 5 per cent rooted for Chirag Paswan of the LJP, the survey also suggested.

The major election issues were development, unemployment, inflation, poverty and education. At 29 per cent, development remained the key issue during the election.