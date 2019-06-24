Post-PM visit, Kedarnath records highest-ever visitors to the shrine: Report

New Delhi, June 24: More than a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, Kedarnath has registered close to 7.3 lakh pilgrims visiting the shrine in just 45 days of this year's Char Dham Yatra.

The number is the highest ever in the recorded history of the Himalayan shrine that witnessed the worst natural calamity in 2013 which claimed thousands of lives.

Modi was the first to occupy the Rudra Meditation Cave on May 18, about a kilometre up and to the left of the Kedarnath temple.

Kedarnath is one of the most sacred pilgrim centres of Hinduism in India. It is one of the four char dhams and Panch Kedars of Uttarakhand and is also one of the twelve jyotirlinga temples spread across India. As the tourist season has progressed so far, more and more pilgrims are expected to visit the shrine in coming days.

The shrine had received very little tourist attraction after the horrible floods of 2013 hit the state.