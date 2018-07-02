Post Pakistan elections, expect infiltration to increase says Intelligence report

New Delhi, July 2: There have been several ceasefire violations reported along the Line of Control. Although both sides have agreed to honour the ceasefire pact of 2003 in letter and spirit, India fears that the situation is likely to worsen after the Pakistan elections are completed.

Several reports of the Intelligence warn about escalation of tensions along the border after the elections are over.

The Army is currently is ensuring that the elections in Pakistan are a smooth and peaceful affair.

However once the polling is over, there is a chance of unprovoked firing and cross border violations on a large scale, the Intelligence also notes.

Currently owing to the reduced troop strength, Pakistan would not engage with India. Most of the army is engaged in election duty. Owing to this, the infiltrations too are down as the army in Pakistan has been unable to provide cover fire to the terrorists. However the reports warn of increased infiltration bids post the elections in Pakistan.

We are ready:

Border Security Force Director General K K Sharma said that the force has been giving a befitting reply to unprovoked firing incidents on the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan.

He also stated that the BSF planned to plug gaps along the country's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh by rolling out a Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS).

"BSF plays a very important role in guarding two very important borders of Pakistan and Bangladesh. We have different kinds of challenges on both the borders whereas on the Pakistan side, we know that we have a hostile neighbour. We know they keep on trying to infiltrate militants," the BSF DG said.

"They keep on indulging in ceasefire violations from time to time. They also snipe at our men. Despite of all these operational challenges, the BSF has given them a befitting reply..," he said.

Sharma said he cannot say how and when the activity of unprovoked firings and ceasefire violations (from across the border) in J&K sector along the IB will stop, "but the force always remains prepared to face any eventuality".

"We have had a free hand always and we have given a befitting reply on all the occasions. On each occasion, we have inflicted more casualties on the other side of Pakistani Rangers...I would like to make one thing clear that we never initiate ceasefire violations and it is the other side which starts as a result of which we have to retaliate and react.

"We must realise that we are dealing with a very hostile neighbour in Pakistan. It is their state policy to ensure that militants sneak in, it is their policy to keep these two Kashmir and Jammu borders alive so that internationally they would like to score the points...," he said.

