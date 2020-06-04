Kerala: Post-mortem report says pregnant elephant couldn't eat or drink for 2 weeks before her death

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Thiruvananthapuram, June 04: The preliminary postmortem report of the pregnant wild elephant in Kerala, who died following firecrackers burst in her mouth appears to have had an agonising death. The report has been released by the Thiruvizhamkunnu Forest Station.

The report released on Wednesday states 'drowning and inhalation of water leading to respiratory failure' as the immediate cause of the death of the elephant. It also reveals major and incapacitating wounds that led to localised sepsis which is most likely to occur following an explosive blast in the mouth.

Apart from painful burns due to firecrackers the elephant also could not eat or drink anything for nearly two weeks before her death.

The postmortem report notes "drowning, followed by inhalation of water leading to lung failure" as the immediate cause of death of the female elephant.

The elephant succumbed to an act of human cruelty after a pineapple filled with powerful crackers offered allegedly by locals exploded in her mouth. The elephant died at Valliyar River on May 27.

According to sources, the postmortem report revealed that the elephant was pregnant and her jaw was broken. She was unable to eat after she chewed the pineapple and it exploded in her mouth, they said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Mannarkkad forest range officer said that an FIR has been lodged against unidentified people under relevant sections of the Wild Life Protection Act over the incident.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has promised strict action against the offenders. "The forest department is probing the case and the culprits won't be spared," he said today. Vijayan also said that he was "saddened by the fact some used this tragedy to unleash a hate campaign."