Physiological autopsy: CBI to adopt this technique in Sushant Singh Rajput case

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 25: The probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is a complex one.

Explained: What is physiological autopsy and why will CBI use it in Sushant Singh case

To find out more about what led to the death of the popular actor, the Central Bureau of Investigation would conduct a post-mortem of the mind or a physiological autopsy.

This process would involve a detailed study of every aspect of Sushant's life. It would include a close study of his relations, his posts on the social media, his messages on WhatsApp. The conversation with his family and friends would also be studied in detail.

This is for the third time only that such a method is being adopted. Considering the various angles involved in the case and the complex nature of the investigation, physiological autopsy becomes extremely important.

The CBI had adopted this method previously in the Burari mass suicide case that took place in Delhi two years back and in the Sunanda Pushkar case. An official explained to OneIndia that this case has multiple sides to it. While at first it was passed off as a suicide, then came allegations of foul play.

Even if it is a case of suicide, we need to get into the sequence of events in order to find out whether there was any foul play involved. It is extremely important to understand what led to the death. Hence this process would help us study behavioural patterns as this will help built a proper picture of his mental state before his death, the officer also explained.

The CBI team has been in Mumbai since Friday after the Supreme Court ordered a probe by the central agency. On Sunday, the CBI questioned Sidharth Pithani, a friend of Sushant Singh Rajput.