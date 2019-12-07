  • search
Trending Hyderabad Encounter
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Post-mortem of 4 accused in Hyderabad rape-murder case videographed

    By PTI
    |

    Hyderabad, Dec 07: The post-mortem of the four accused in the rape and murder of a young veterinarian was completed on Friday at a state-run hospital in Mahabubnagar district, police said.

    The post-mortem was videographed, they said.

    Post-mortem of 4 accused in Hyderabad rape-murder case videographed

    Earlier, the Telangana High Court had directed the state government to preserve the bodies of the four accused till 8:00 PM on December 9.

    Hyderabad vet rape-murder case: What we know so far

    It had also ordered that the video of the post-mortem in Compact Disc form or pen-drive be handed over to the Principal District Judge, Mahabubnagar, after completion of the post- mortem.

    Police said the post-mortem was done in the Government District Hospital at Mahabubnagar under the supervision of the Superintendent and a forensic team of Doctors from state-run Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad.

    All the four accused were shot dead by police on Friday during a pre-dawn exchange of fire near Hyderabad, police said.

    The four were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the 26-year-old woman by smothering her and later burning her body.

    More HYDERABAD News

    Read more about:

    encounter post mortem hyderabad

    Story first published: Saturday, December 7, 2019, 1:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue