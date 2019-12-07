Post-mortem of 4 accused in Hyderabad rape-murder case videographed

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Hyderabad, Dec 07: The post-mortem of the four accused in the rape and murder of a young veterinarian was completed on Friday at a state-run hospital in Mahabubnagar district, police said.

The post-mortem was videographed, they said.

Earlier, the Telangana High Court had directed the state government to preserve the bodies of the four accused till 8:00 PM on December 9.

Hyderabad vet rape-murder case: What we know so far

It had also ordered that the video of the post-mortem in Compact Disc form or pen-drive be handed over to the Principal District Judge, Mahabubnagar, after completion of the post- mortem.

Police said the post-mortem was done in the Government District Hospital at Mahabubnagar under the supervision of the Superintendent and a forensic team of Doctors from state-run Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad.

All the four accused were shot dead by police on Friday during a pre-dawn exchange of fire near Hyderabad, police said.

The four were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the 26-year-old woman by smothering her and later burning her body.