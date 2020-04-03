  • search
    Post lockdown, nod to fly international flights will be decided on country by country basis

    New Delhi, Apr 03: Post the lockdown, international flights into India will be okayed on a country by country basis.

    The resumption of flight services would be a gradual affair. The first step would be to allow Indians stranded abroad to return. The decision to allow the flights on a country by country basis would be decided in consultation with the health and home ministries.

    Aviation Secretary, P S Kharola said that even before the international flights were suspended on March 22, there were restrictions on people coming to India depending on the situation there. Unless the lockdown is extended, the health ministry will decide which countries are safe enough to allow people to fly from there to India starting April 15, he also said.

    However once the lockdown is lifted there is a better chance of the domestic flights resuming services first.

    Story first published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 8:14 [IST]
