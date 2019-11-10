  • search
    Possibility of strikes by JeM high says latest intelligence assessment

    New Delhi, Nov 10: Multiple intelligence agencies have warned of attacks by the Jaish-e-Mohammad.

    The input states that outfits such as the Jaish-e-Mohammad have been asked to step up attacks as the winter sets in at Jammu and Kashmir.

    OneIndia had reported in October that Pakistani terrorists would look to infiltrate with high altitude winter gear and stage attacks in the Valley. The latest intel alert speaks about a group of terrorists who have been trained at the Bahawalpur facility of the JeM. The JeM would look to send these terrorists into the Valley and stage attacks during the winter.

    Jaish-e-Mohammad planning major attacks in Valley: Intel

    Normally during the winter, the infiltration rate drops owing to the snow.

    However, now Pakistan has decided now to equip the terrorists with high-altitude winter gear. A meeting of Pakistan army officials and terrorists discussed recently on how to carry on with the infiltrations into India. During the meeting, the Pakistan army decided that it would be providing terrorists with high altitude gear so that infiltrations can take place even in the peak winter.

    Infiltrations normally slow down due to heavy snowfall in December. However, the Pakistan army wants to ensure that the process continues and the Indian forces do not get time to settle down.

    While discussing how to keep the infiltrations up during winter, it was decided that high altitude gear would be provided. The army will now provide terrorists with high altitude gear which they use in the Siachen region.

    Indian Intelligence Bureau officials report that this is a clear sign that the Pakistan army does not want the issue to die down.

    How Nepal became a playground for Islamic terrorists like the Indian Mujahideen

    Normally during the winter, security forces get a bit of a breather as infiltrations are down. However, this time around security forces will have to prepare for a long winter as terrorists will look to beat the snow and infiltrate.

    Meanwhile Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh said that the armed forces will keep giving befitting reply to Pakistan until it stops infiltration over which Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik also warned that the army will go deep inside and destroy.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 10, 2019, 8:25 [IST]
