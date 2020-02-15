  • search
Trending Nirbhaya
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Positive steps taken in J&K, but withdraw restrictions swiftly: EU tells govt

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 15: The European Union sought swift lifting of existing restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir but at the same time noted the "positive steps" initiated by the union government to restore normalcy in the region.

    The comments by the European Union came a day after a group of 25 foreign envoys concluded a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to have a first-hand account of the situation over six months after the Centre announced withdrawing its special status.

    Positive steps taken in J&K, but withdraw restrictions swiftly: EU tells govt

    "The visit confirmed that the government of India has taken positive steps to restore normalcy. Some restrictions remain, notably on internet access and mobile services, and some political leaders are still in detention," said Virginie Battu-Henriksson, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

    Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat polls to be held in 8 phases from March 5-19

    "While we recognise the serious security concerns, it is important that the remaining restrictions be lifted swiftly," the official said.

    Battu-Henriksson said the visit presented a "welcome opportunity" to see the situation on the ground and to interact with local interlocutors in Jammu and Kashmir.

    "We look forward to continuing the dialogue with India on the situation in the region," the official added.

    The visit was organised by the government to help the foreign envoys know about the situation in the Union Territory.

    The EU official said the programme included meetings with civil and military authorities, some political representatives as well as selected representatives of civil society and the business community.

    Last month, the government had taken 15 envoys to Jammu and Kashmir but the European countries had declined to be part of it.

    After announcing reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir and withdrawal of its special powers, India imposed severe curbs including on movement of people as well as on mobile telephone and internet connectivity. The crackdown drew international criticism with several countries expressing concerns over the situation in Kashmir.

    More EUROPEAN UNION News

    Read more about:

    european union restrictions jammu and kashmir union government

    Story first published: Saturday, February 15, 2020, 7:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 15, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X