Positive news: 78 districts have not reported fresh COVID-19 cases in last 14 days

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 23: As on today, 12 districts have not reported any fresh cases for the past 28 days and 78 districts did not report any new case in the last 14 days, the Health Ministry has said.

There are now 78 districts (23 states/UT) that have not reported any fresh cases in past 14 days.

In the last 24 hours, 1,409 positive cases have been reported, which takes the total confirmed cases to 21,393, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal said. He also said that 4,257 persons have been cured so far.