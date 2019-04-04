Portraying Modi as India is an insult: Mayawati

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 04: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Pary (BJP) is making the same "mistake" that the Congress did during Indira Gandhi's time, by "portraying Modi is India and India is Modi."

The BSP chief took to Twitter and said, "By portraying Modi is India & India is Modi, the BJP/RSS are committing the same mistake & insulting India & democracy, which the Congress had done earlier by declaring Indira is India & India is Indira. A huge pity & most condemnable. People should not forgive them for this sin." (sic)

Mayawati charges Rs 15 crore per ticket, claims Maneka Gandhi

Mayawati's statement was in response to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who described the armed forces as "Modi ji Ki Sena".

While referring to developments after the Pulwama attack, Adityanath had said during a rally that while the Congress used to feed biryani to terrorists, PM Narendra Modi's Army gives bullets and bombs to terrorists.

"Congress ke log aatankwadiyon ko biryani khilate the aur Modi ji ki sena aatankwadiyon ko goli aur gola deti hai (Congress people would feed biryani to terrorists, while Modi's army gives them bullet or bomb). This is the difference. The Congress people use 'ji' in Masood Azhar's name to encourage terrorism," Adityanath said at the rally on March 31.

Will you be the next PM? Mayawati drops this hint

His remarks drew sharp criticism from the Opposition. Former Navy Chief L Ramdas had also complained to the EC.

The EC has served a showcause notice to Yogi Adityanath for calling the Indian Army "Modiji ki Sena".