Portion of Burdwan railway station building collapses

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Burdwan, Jan 04: A portion of Burdwan railway station building collapsed around 8:10 pm on Saturday in West Bengal. Sevral persons were injured in the incident.

Reportedly, the portion of the station building at Burdwan station collapsed at 8.10 pm today, work is on to remove the debris and look for people who might be trapped under it, an Eastern Railway official said.

Sunmeet Sharma, General Manager, Eastern Railway said, "Two persons who were injured in the incident have been shifted to hospital, while four others were given first-aid."

The reconstruction work was on here. And people were reportedly made to be move away as small chunks started falling, after which the major chunk fell down.

Several people are feared trapped as the station was crowded following rush hour. The station one of the major juntion stations in West Bengal. Burdwan Railway Station, located about 95 km from Kolkata, is on the busy Howrah-New Delhi line.