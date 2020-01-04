  • search
    Portion of Burdwan railway station building collapses

    Burdwan, Jan 04: A portion of Burdwan railway station building collapsed around 8:10 pm on Saturday in West Bengal.

    Reportedly, the portion of the station building at Burdwan station collapsed at 8.10 pm today, work is on to remove the debris and look for people who might be trapped under it, an Eastern Railway official said.

    The Police, GRP, RPF, DMG and two fire tenders meanwhile reched at the spot.

    The collapse possibly occurred amidst repair works that were on in the Burdwan railway station.

    The reconstruction work was on here. And people were reportedly made to be move away as small chunks started falling, after which the major chunk fell down.

    Several people are feared trapped as the station was crowded following rush hour. The station one of the major juntion stations in West Bengal. Burdwan Railway Station, located about 95 km from Kolkata, is on the busy Howrah-New Delhi line.

