Girl dead after part of a building collapses in Mumbai

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Mumbai, Sep 24: A ten-year-old girl has reportedly died after a part of a five-storey building collapsed in Mumbai on Tuesday. A part of the staircase of a residential building in Khar Gymkhana area collapsed today and 10-year-old Mahi Motvani got trapped under the debris. By the time she was rescued and rushed to the hospital, the girl had died.

Mahi Motvani who was trapped in the debris of a partially collapsed building at Khar road was declared brought dead at Lilavati Hospital, ANI reported.

Reportedly, the structure has been identified as Pooja building at 17th Road at Khar West. The building has been vacated by the authorities. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is present at the spot.

Mumbai: A part of staircase of a building collapsed in Khar (West), today. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/xAvsXR6GyP — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2019

The incident took place at around 1:15 pm today when a part of the staircase collapsed. All the rescue services including the fire brigade, police, ambulance service were rushed to the spot.

Mumbai: 4-storey building collapses at Lokmanya Tilak Road; 7 fire tenders rushed to spot

The reason behind what may have caused the collapse is yet to be ascertained.