Portion of 5 storey building collapsed in Mumbai, rescue ops underway

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Mumbai, Sep 24: A part of the staircase of a five-storey building in Khar Gymkhana collapsed in Mumbai on Tuesday. Rescue operation underway.

Reportedly, the structure has been identified as Pooja building at 17th Road at Khar West. A 10-year-old girl, Mahi Motvani, is trapped in the debris of a partially collapsed building. The building has been vacated by the authorities. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is present at the spot.

Mumbai: A part of staircase of a building collapsed in Khar (West), today. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/xAvsXR6GyP — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2019

The incident took place at around 1:15 pm today when a part of the staircase collapsed. All the rescue services including the fire brigade, police, ambulance service were rushed to the spot.

The reason behind what may have caused the collapse is yet to be ascertained.