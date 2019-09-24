Portion of 5 storey building collapsed in Mumbai, rescue operations underway

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Mumbai, Sep 24: A part of the staircase of a five-storey building in Khar Gymkhana collapsed in Mumbai on Tuesday. No injuries have been reported. Rescue operations underway.

Reportedly, the structure has been identified as Pooja building at 17th Road at Khar West.

Mumbai: A part of staircase of a building collapsed in Khar (West), today. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/xAvsXR6GyP — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2019

The incident took place at around 1:15 pm today when a part of the staircase collapsed. All the rescue services including the fire brigade, police, ambulance service were rushed to the spot.

Mumbai: 4-storey building collapses at Lokmanya Tilak Road; 7 fire tenders rushed to spot

The reason behind what may have caused the collapse is yet to be ascertained.