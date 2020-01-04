Portfolio allocation in Maharashtra taking time as govt mulls new depts: Nawab Malik

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Mumbai, Jan 04: The NCP, which is sharing power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra, on Saturday said the allocation of portfolios to ministers is taking time as the Uddhav Thackeray-led government is mulling creation of some new departments.

NCP chief spokesperson and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik made this comment in the wake of reports, which claimed that differences among the three ruling parties over sharing of portfolios is causing the delay in the allocation.

Malik said portfolios are likely to be allocated on Monday.

"The government is mulling creation of new portfolios. So, it is taking some time, nothing else," the NCP leader said, dismissing the media reports.

Maharashtra: 41 of the 42 ministers are crorepatis, 27 have criminal cases pending

NEWS AT NOON, JANUARY 4th, 2020

"The allocation should be done by Monday," he told PTI over phone.

Although Malik did not specify the details, sources said the government might have new ministers for the Chief Minister's Office, commerce, metro and others.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and six of his council members--two each from the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress--had taken oath on November 28.

The first cabinet expansion took place on December 30.

The full-fledged allocation of portfolios, however, is yet to be done.

Matoshree will control Maharashtra government, but not the one in Mumbai

Sources said the Congress, which has been seeking two additional berths in the government, submitted its list of ministers with the departments allocated to them to the Chief Minister on Friday.

According to the earlier portfolio-sharing arrangement, the three parties had decided that the Congress is to get 12 ministries in the 43-member council of ministers.