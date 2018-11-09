Portals of Kedarnath temple to close today

Bengaluru, Nov 9: Portals of holy shrine Kedarnath temple have been closed on Friday for the winter season. The temple closes right after Diwali and its deity is brought to Ukhimath where its worship continues for next six months of winter.

The Kedarnath Temple opens every year in the month of April-May for the devotees and closes in winter around the third week of November.

Thus, the temple is shut down for six months every year during which prayers to deity of Lord Shiva continues at Onkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath.

The dates for opening date of Shri Kedarnath Temple is announced by the priests on the auspicious day of Basant Panchmi. This year , Kedarnath Temple opened on May, 29.

Therefore the best time to visit Kedarnath Dham is between April and November with April to mid-June and October to mid-November being ideal most.

PM in Kedarnath Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering prayers at Kedarnath Temple, in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, Nov. 07, 2018.