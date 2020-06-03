Portable social security number on the cards for migrant workers

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 03: The Parliament's Labour Committee which meets on June 5, will discuss a portable social security number for migrant workers and other employees in the unorganised sector.

The committee will also urge the government to provide a larger social security net that would help those who are in the unorganised sector tide over the terrible crisis that they are in currently.

The unique social security number would be linked to the Aadhaar unique identify number.

This would help automatically identify the workers in the unorganised sector and help the government roll out doles or welfare schemes for them in a more organised way.

At least 50 amendments to the Occupational Safety Health and Working Conditions Code of 2019 are likely to be proposed by the House panel.

The code would register every worker in the unorganised sector, who is of at least 16 years of age. The bill would also aim to ensure that every eligible person under the sub-section shall be registered by such registering authority by assigning a distinguishable number to his or her application by linking the application to the Aadhar number.