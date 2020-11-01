YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam tests postive for COVID-19

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 01: Popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam on Sunday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and asked his fans to not take the pandemic lightly.

    Popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam tests postive for COVID-19

    The 26-year-old comedian said he wasn't feeling well and got himself tested for COVID-19. "I've not been feeling well for the last few days.

    Ayurveda drugs can be effective in mild to moderate cases of COVID-19: AIIA

    Test results have come and I'm COVID positive. Don't take this virus lightly. "Wear your mask, keep sanitising yourself and maintain social distancing. If everything remains well, I'll see you all here," the YouTuber wrote on his Instagram.

    Bam is known for his YouTube comedy channel "BB Ki Vines" and is one of the leading content creators in the country. On Saturday, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,57,500 with death toll touching 10,250.

    More YOUTUBE News

    Read more about:

    youtube coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X