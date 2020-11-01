Popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam tests postive for COVID-19

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Nov 01: Popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam on Sunday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and asked his fans to not take the pandemic lightly.

The 26-year-old comedian said he wasn't feeling well and got himself tested for COVID-19. "I've not been feeling well for the last few days.

Test results have come and I'm COVID positive. Don't take this virus lightly. "Wear your mask, keep sanitising yourself and maintain social distancing. If everything remains well, I'll see you all here," the YouTuber wrote on his Instagram.

Bam is known for his YouTube comedy channel "BB Ki Vines" and is one of the leading content creators in the country. On Saturday, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,57,500 with death toll touching 10,250.