Popular Tamil TV actress VJ Chithra found dead in Chennai hotel room

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Dec 09: TV actress VJ Chitra found dead at a hotel in the outskirts of Chennai, this morning. She was 28.

The news has come as a shock to the world of TV and cinema. Known for playing the role of Mullai in the popular show Pandian Stores, the actress was found hanging at a five-star hotel in Nazarethpettai, according to media reports.

A police official from Nazrathpet station said that VJ Chithra had finished shooting at EVP film city and had returned to her hotel room at 2:30 am today. She was staying with her fiance, businessman Hemanth, to whom she got engaged a few months ago.

Police is ascertaining the cause of death. Her body recovered and sent for autopsy. Investigation underway.