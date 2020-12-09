YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Popular Tamil TV actress VJ Chithra found dead in Chennai hotel room

    By
    |

    Chennai, Dec 09: TV actress VJ Chitra found dead at a hotel in the outskirts of Chennai, this morning. She was 28.

    Popular Tamil TV actress VJ Chithra found dead in Chennai hotel room

    The news has come as a shock to the world of TV and cinema. Known for playing the role of Mullai in the popular show Pandian Stores, the actress was found hanging at a five-star hotel in Nazarethpettai, according to media reports.

    Tributes pour in on Jayalalithaa’s 4th death anniversary

    A police official from Nazrathpet station said that VJ Chithra had finished shooting at EVP film city and had returned to her hotel room at 2:30 am today. She was staying with her fiance, businessman Hemanth, to whom she got engaged a few months ago.

    Police is ascertaining the cause of death. Her body recovered and sent for autopsy. Investigation underway.

    More CHENNAI News

    Read more about:

    chennai death suicide

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 9:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 9, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X